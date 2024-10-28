Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 33,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33,934.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $517.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.29 and a one year high of $540.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

