SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 369,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 622,425 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 508.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 65.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.