Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 32,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,956. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMMNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

