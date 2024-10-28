Siacoin Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $269.93 million and $4.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,722.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00523096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00232109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00073070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

