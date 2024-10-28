Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declines By 64.1%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $3.98 on Friday. 532,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

