Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Drops By 25.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. 164,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.90% and a negative return on equity of 652.32%. Analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

