Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Increases By 52.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,428,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 2,243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,142.9 days.

PCCW Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

