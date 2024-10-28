Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Increases By 237.2%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

MNTSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.