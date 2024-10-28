Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declines By 15.9%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $539.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,438.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

