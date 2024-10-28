Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases By 162.5%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LMPMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

