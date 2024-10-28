Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Decreases By 45.6%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 80,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,920. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L’Air Liquide stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

