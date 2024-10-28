Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 100.0%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.