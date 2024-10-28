Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases By 37.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 437,762 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 322,633 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

