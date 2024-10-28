Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases By 37.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
