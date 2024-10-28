Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Increases By 144.4%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Interlink Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LINK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
About Interlink Electronics
