Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 51.1%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.