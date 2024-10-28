Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 51.1%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
