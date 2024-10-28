Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 96.1%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 545,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,937. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

