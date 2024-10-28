Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Drops By 60.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $20.35. 63,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

