Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Decreases By 25.9%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BOF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,011. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BranchOut Food has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

