Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,827.05 ($36.71) and last traded at GBX 2,628 ($34.12), with a volume of 2865682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,623.99 ($34.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.4 %
Insider Transactions at Severn Trent
In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($35.24), for a total value of £501,330.08 ($650,908.96). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
