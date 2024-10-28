Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,827.05 ($36.71) and last traded at GBX 2,628 ($34.12), with a volume of 2865682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,623.99 ($34.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,614.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.97. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,164.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($35.24), for a total value of £501,330.08 ($650,908.96). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

