Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1650607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -4.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 610,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 382,502 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

