Scroll (SCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.72 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Scroll has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $135.72 million and $59.55 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,643.90 or 0.99830400 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,637.60 or 0.99821235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.74698437 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $53,499,458.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.