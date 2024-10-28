SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.94. 1,324,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,293. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.58.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

