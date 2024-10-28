Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35, Zacks reports. Sanofi had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.01. 78,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

