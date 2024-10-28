Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,262. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Sandfire Resources America
