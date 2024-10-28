Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,262. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Sandfire Resources America

Further Reading

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

