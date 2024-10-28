Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 165,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,168,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

