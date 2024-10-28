Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tsfg LLC raised its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

