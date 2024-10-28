Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.