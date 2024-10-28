Royal Bank of Canada Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $207.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $184.49. 485,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

