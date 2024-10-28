Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.73 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,816.29 or 0.04041909 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $3.73 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 485,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 484,326.37828681. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,781.62964577 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,979,719.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

