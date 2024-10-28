Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 28th (AMD, ASUR, BCDA, BMTX, CLDX, EFX, FC, HRB, IRON, LYEL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 28th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.77) target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

