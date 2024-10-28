Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2024 – Fortune Brands Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Fortune Brands Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Fortune Brands Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Fortune Brands Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Fortune Brands Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,011. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

