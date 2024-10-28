Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 29,379 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $4.96.

Quantum Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($40.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by ($28.00). The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quantum Co. ( NASDAQ:QMCO Free Report ) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,191 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Quantum worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.