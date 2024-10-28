QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $81.84, with a volume of 40092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth $818,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 111.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

