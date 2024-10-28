Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on November 4th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1852 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE PSA traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 50.17. 153,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 50.10. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.22.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
