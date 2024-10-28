Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.81. 3,648,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,521. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
