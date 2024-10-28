PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PAXS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,755. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.