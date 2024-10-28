PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PAXS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,755. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 944,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 141,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

