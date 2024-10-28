Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.43% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $441 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

