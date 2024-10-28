Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.74. 1,160,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

