Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,256.89.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,335.31. 42,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,852. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,756.13 and a 52-week high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,058.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3,851.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.