Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.96. 153,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,681. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

