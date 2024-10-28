Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
Shares of PJUL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.58. 33,060 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $807.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
