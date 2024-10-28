PARSIQ Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and $981,439.48 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

