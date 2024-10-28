PaLM AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.72 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $154,249.04 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35595828 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $178,315.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

