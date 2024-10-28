Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 107444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of C$34.79 million during the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.