O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

ORLY stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,203.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,081.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.