Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Volume Tops $86.50 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $32.73 or 0.00047598 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $687.29 million and $86.50 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 32.89609648 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $58,717,750.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

