Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE ORC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,797. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.20%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.