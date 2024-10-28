Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.12. 839,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $477.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

