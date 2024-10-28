Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.7 %

Onsemi stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 7,448,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Onsemi by 23.1% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 90,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

