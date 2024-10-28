OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $22.46 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

